2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Isotopes
Anatomy & Physiology2. Cell Chemistry & Cell ComponentsIsotopes
2:44 minutes
Problem 6
Textbook Question
We can represent atoms by listing the number of protons, neutrons, and electrons—for example, 2p+,2n0,2e− for helium. Which of the following represents the 18O isotope of oxygen? a. 7p+,2n0,9e− b. 8p+,10n0,8e− c. 9p+,9n0,9e− d. 10p+,8n0,9e-

Verified Solution
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
6:50m

