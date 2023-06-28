Skip to main content
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Atoms- Smallest Unit of Matter
Anatomy & Physiology2. Cell Chemistry & Cell ComponentsAtoms- Smallest Unit of Matter
4:15 minutes
Problem 9c
DRAW IT Draw Lewis dot structures for each hypothetical molecule shown below, using the correct number of valence electrons for each atom. Determine which molecule makes sense because each atom has a complete valence shell and each bond has the correct number of electrons. Explain what makes the other molecule nonsensical, considering the number of bonds each type of atom can make. a.

