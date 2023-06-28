2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Atoms- Smallest Unit of Matter
1:33 minutes
Problem 10
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Use carbon-12, the most common isotope of carbon, to define these terms: atomic number, mass number, valence. Which of these numbers is most related to the chemical behavior of an atom? Explain.
Verified Solution
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
251
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Atoms- Smallest Unit of Matter with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice