Problem 2.3a
Which of the following statements correctly describes a solution?
a. In a solution the solute is chemically dissolved by the solvent.
b. Solutions involve large particles suspended in another component.
c. The particles in a solution will settle out if left to sit.
d. The amount of solute in a solution is expressed as the solution's concentration.
