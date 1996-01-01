Anatomy & Physiology
Recent Channels
Anatomy & Physiology
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart
Heart Physiology: Electrical Events
Action potentials in cardiac pacemaker and contractile cells
Problem
The absolute refractory period refers to the time during which __________.
A
the muscle cell will not respond to a stimulus of any strength
B
the muscle cell will respond only to an exceptionally strong stimulus
C
the muscle cell is ready to respond to any stimulus
D
the muscle cell will respond only to a sub-threshold stimulus
E
the muscle cell is ready to respond to a threshold stimulus
Show Answer
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
Cardiac Muscle Action Potential Diagram
by Catalyst University
1
98 views
Hide transcripts
Action Potentials in Autorhythmic Cells
by Pearson
1
250 views
Hide transcripts
Cardiac Action Potential
by Alila Medical Media
100 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.