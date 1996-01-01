2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Atoms- Smallest Unit of Matter
A neon atom (Ne) is unreactive for which of the following reasons?
a) It has 7 valence electrons.
b) It has 8 valence electrons.
c) Its valence shell is full of electrons.
d) It has 20 valence electrons.
e) b and c only.
A
It has 7 valence electrons.
B
It has 8 valence electrons.
C
Its valence shell is full of electrons.
D
It has 20 valence electrons.
E
b and c only.
