Anatomy & Physiology
8. Joints
Joint Damage
Joint Injuries- Symptoms and Problems Associated With Each
Problem
Osteoarthritis is considered __________.
A
an inflamed bursa
B
an autoimmune disorder that damages synovial joints
C
a degenerative joint disease, or “wear-and-tear arthritis”
D
a bacterial infection of joints
