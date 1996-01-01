8. Joints
Structural Class: Fibrous Joints
In a baby, the bones of the skull are joined by fibrous connective tissue. Over time, these bones fuse together to form ossified immovable joints. How would you classify these joints?
Amphiarthroses in a young skull, synarthroses in an older skull.
Fibrous joints in a young skull, synostoses in an older skull.
Cartilaginous joints in a young skull, synostoses in an older skull.
Fibrous joints throughout life.
