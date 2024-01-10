10. Muscles
Origin and Insertion
Problem 9.5b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Ms. Hendrix suffered a severe hip fracture that required hip replacement surgery. After an extended recovery period, she is undergoing physical therapy to regain strength and mobility.
b. Which muscles were likely affected by the hip replacement surgery, and to which parts of the bone do they attach?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
0m:0s
Play a video:
12
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 7 videos