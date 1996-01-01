1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
Organization of the Body: Body Cavities
Boxers are taught to tense their muscles to protect themselves from the impact of punches. This is especially true for punches to the abdomen. Why do you think this is the case?
A
The abdominal cavity holds the body’s most sensitive organs.
B
The abdominal cavity lacks bony protection.
C
The muscles surrounding the abdominal cavity are larger than muscles around any other part of the body.
D
Both A and B are correct.
