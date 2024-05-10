23. The Digestive System
Small Intestine
Two chyme samples are taken: one from the stomach and one from the duodenum. How could you tell the samples apart using lab techniques?
Test for the presence brush border enzymes; the duodenal chyme will contain brush border enzymes while the stomach chyme will not.
Test for the presence of bile salts; the stomach chyme will contain bile salts, but the duodenal chyme will not.
Test the pH of each solution; the stomach chyme will be more acidic than the duodenal chyme.
Test for the presence of starch; starches are digested in the stomach, so only simple sugars are present in the small intestine.
