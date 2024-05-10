23. The Digestive System
As a treatment for certain diagnoses, a section of the small intestine may be removed from a patient. Based on your understanding of their respective functions, a portion of which section of intestine do you think could be removed with the fewest adverse side effects and why?
The Ileum, very little chemical digestion or nutrient absorption occurs in the Ileum.
The Ileum, the primary role of the ileum is to secrete digestive enzyme which can be supplemented.
The jejunum, digestive enzymes secreted by the jejunum can be supplemented and most absorption takes place in the ileum.
The jejunum, the primary role of the jejunum is to mix chyme and enzymes, which can occur in other regions.
