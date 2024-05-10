23. The Digestive System
Which of the following statements are true about motility in the small intestine:
I. Peristalsis will generally propel chyme towards the ileocecal valve.
II. The efficiency of chemical digestion can be increased through segmentation.
III. Peristalsis and segmentation use the same muscles, but contract in different patterns.
A
I only.
B
II only.
C
I & II.
D
I & III.
E
II & III.
