Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Diffusion
Diffusion is the passive movement of molecules from an area of higher concentration to an area of lower concentration. This process does not require energy and occurs until equilibrium is reached. It is essential for the transport of small, nonpolar molecules, such as oxygen and carbon dioxide, across the cell membrane.
Active Transport
Active transport is the process by which cells move substances against their concentration gradient, from areas of lower concentration to areas of higher concentration. This mechanism requires energy, usually in the form of ATP, to function. It is crucial for maintaining cellular homeostasis and transporting ions and larger molecules that cannot passively diffuse through the membrane.
Facilitated Diffusion
Facilitated diffusion is a type of passive transport that utilizes specific transport proteins to help move substances across the cell membrane. This process is essential for the transport of larger or polar molecules, such as glucose and ions, which cannot easily pass through the lipid bilayer. It allows cells to efficiently uptake necessary nutrients without expending energy.
Simple and Facilitated Diffusion