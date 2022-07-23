Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Diffusion Diffusion is the passive movement of molecules from an area of higher concentration to an area of lower concentration. This process does not require energy and occurs until equilibrium is reached. It is essential for the transport of small, nonpolar molecules, such as oxygen and carbon dioxide, across the cell membrane.

Active Transport Active transport is the process by which cells move substances against their concentration gradient, from areas of lower concentration to areas of higher concentration. This mechanism requires energy, usually in the form of ATP, to function. It is crucial for maintaining cellular homeostasis and transporting ions and larger molecules that cannot passively diffuse through the membrane.