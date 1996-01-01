13. The Peripheral Nervous System
Organization of Sensory Pathways
How does the strength of a sensory stimulus affect the generator potential in sensory receptors?
Stronger stimuli result in smaller generator potentials.
The strength of a stimulus is correlated with the strength of the receptor potential.
Stronger stimuli result in larger generator potentials.
Generator potentials are not influenced by stimulus strength, just by the presence of a stimulus.
