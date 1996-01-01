3. Energy & Cell Processes
Introduction to Transcription
Transcription is sometimes described as a process in which RNA is "copied" from the template strand of DNA. This statement is potentially misleading since _____.
The nucleotides in RNA contain ribose and cannot be an exact copy of DNA.
RNA molecules contain uracil instead of thymine and cannot be an exact copy of DNA.
The RNA transcript has a sequence complementary to the template.
The RNA transcript and the DNA template strand are antiparallel.
All of the above.
