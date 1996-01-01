3. Energy & Cell Processes
Introduction to Transcription
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Which of the following is the best definition of a gene?
A
An RNA molecule transcribed from a sequence of DNA.
B
A stretch of DNA that can be transcribed.
C
A sequence of DNA where the process of transcription ends.
D
A sequence of DNA that encodes a product like an RNA or a protein.
E
A sequence of DNA where the process of transcription begins.
2097
9
Watch next
Master Introduction to Transcription with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice