3. Energy & Cell Processes
Introduction to Transcription
Which of the following statements is false?
Transcription is the process that creates an RNA product from a sequence of DNA.
RNA polymerase builds RNA molecules from a DNA template.
A promoter is a sequence of DNA within a gene where RNA polymerase can begin transcription.
RNA polymerase, like DNA polymerase, requires a primer to begin RNA synthesis.
