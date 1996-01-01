26. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance, Acid Base Balance
Electrolyte Balance
Which of the following is false with respect to sodium ions in human physiology?
a. Sodium ions are the most abundant extracellular cation.
b. Sodium ions are an important osmotic particle in the ECF.
c. The entry of sodium ions into a cell causes depolarization.
d. Sodium ions are more concentrated in the cytosol than in the ECF.
