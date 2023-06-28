Skip to main content
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Interphase
Anatomy & Physiology3. Energy & Cell ProcessesInterphase
2:04 minutes
Problem 9a
Textbook Question

A particular cell type spends 4 hours in G1 phase, 2 hours in S phase, 2 hours in G2 phase, and 30 minutes in M phase. If a pulse–chase experiment were performed with radioactive thymidine on an asynchronous culture of such cells, what percentage of mitotic cells would be radiolabeled 9 hours after the pulse? a. 0 percent b. 50 percent c. 75 percent d. 100 percent

Verified Solution
clock
2m
