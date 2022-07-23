Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chromosomes Chromosomes are long, thread-like structures made of DNA and proteins that carry genetic information. In humans, chromosomes are organized into pairs, with one chromosome of each pair inherited from each parent. Understanding the structure and function of chromosomes is essential for grasping genetic inheritance and cellular biology.

Diploid Cells Diploid cells contain two complete sets of chromosomes, one from each parent. In humans, somatic cells (non-reproductive cells) are diploid, meaning they have 46 chromosomes organized into 23 pairs. This concept is crucial for understanding human genetics and the process of cell division.