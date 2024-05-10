22. The Respiratory System
Law of Partial Pressure
Gas A is 40% oxygen and 10% CO2. It has a total pressure of 500 mm Hg. Gas A is in contact with a with a liquid containing oxygen at a partial pressure of 100 mmHg and CO2 at a partial pressure of 25 mm Hg. In which direction will O2 and CO2 diffuse in this situation?
A
Oxygen will dissolve into the liquid, while CO2 will move from the liquid into the gas.
B
CO2 will dissolve into the liquid, while O2 will move from the liquid into the gas.
C
Both O2 and CO2 will move from the gas into the liquid.
D
Both O2 and CO2 will move from the liquid into the gas.
