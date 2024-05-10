22. The Respiratory System
Law of Partial Pressure
Gas A and Gas B are both mixtures separated by a permeable membrane. Gas A contains 40% nitrogen at a partial pressure of 300 mm Hg. Gas B contains 80% nitrogen at partial pressure of 200 mm Hg. Given this information, in which direction do you expect to see a net movement of nitrogen and why?
From Gas A to Gas B because the total pressure of Gas A is greater than Gas B.
From Gas B to Gas A because Gas B has a higher concentration of nitrogen than Gas A.
From Gas B to Gas A because 80% of 200 mm Hg > 40% of 300 mm Hg.
From Gas A to Gas B because the partial pressure of nitrogen in Gas A is greater than in Gas B.
