18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart
Heart Anatomy: Pathway of Blood
Problem 4a
Multiple Choice More than one choice may apply. During atrial systole, a. the atrial pressure exceeds ventricular pressure. b. 70 percent of ventricular filling occurs. c. the AV valves are open. d. valves prevent backflow into the great veins.
