18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart
Heart Anatomy: Pathway of Blood
2:01 minutes
Multiple Choice More than one choice may apply. Which heart chamber pumps blood with the greatest amount of force? a. Right atrium b. Right ventricle c. Left atrium d. Left ventricle
2m
