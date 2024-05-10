22. The Respiratory System
When determining the directions that molecules will move in external and internal respiration:
A
Molecules will always move down the pressure gradient according to their individual partial pressures.
B
Molecules will move up the pressure gradient for internal respiration and down the pressure gradient for external respiration.
C
CO2 will always move up the pressure gradient, while O2 will always move down the pressure gradient.
D
Molecules will always move from the area of greatest total pressure to the area of lowest total pressure.
