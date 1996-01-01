3. Energy & Cell Processes
Cell Cycle Regulation
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Tissue culture experiments with PDGF demonstrate that without this substance, __________.
A
bacterial cells lose their resistance to antibiotics
B
cells divide in an uncontrolled fashion, confirming PDGF's role as a cell division inhibitor
C
animal cells are unable to attach to the substratum
D
the various kinases, such as MPF, are unable to bind to cyclin
E
fibroblasts fail to divide
218
Watch next
Master Cell Cycle Regulation with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice