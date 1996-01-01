3. Energy & Cell Processes
Cell Cycle Regulation
When a cell in S phase is fused with a cell in G1, __________.
A
the replication of DNA occurring in the original S nucleus is terminated
B
the two nuclei fuse and additional division is arrested
C
the chromosomes of the original G1 nucleus condense in preparation for mitosis
D
the original G1 cell will divide immediately
E
DNA synthesis begins immediately in the original G1 nucleus
