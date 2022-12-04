3. Energy & Cell Processes
Cell Cycle Regulation
Problem 5a
Which of the following occurs during apoptosis? (A) lysis of the cell (B) direct contact between signaling cells (C) fragmentation of the DNA (D) release of proteases outside the cell
