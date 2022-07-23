Important functions of water include which of the following?
a. Provides cushioning
b. Acts as a transport medium
c. Participates in chemical reactions
d. Acts as a solvent for sugars, salts, and other solutes
e. Reduces temperature fluctuations
Which of the following is (are) true concerning the atomic nucleus?
a. It contains the mass of the atom.
b. The negatively charged subatomic particles are here.
c. Subatomic particles can be ejected.
d. It contains subatomic particles that determine atomic number.
e. It contains subatomic particles that interact with other atoms.
Pick out the correct match(es) of element and number of valence electrons. Draw a planetary model of each atom to help you choose the best answer.
a. Oxygen—6
b. Chlorine—8
c. Phosphorus—5
d. Nitrogen—3
e. Carbon—4
Define radioactivity. If an element has three isotopes, which of them (the lightest, the one with an intermediate mass, or the heaviest) is most likely to be a radioisotope, and why?
A substance containing atoms of different elements that are bonded together is called a(n)
(a) Molecule
(b) Compound
(c) Mixture
(d) Isotope
(e) Solution
An oxygen atom has eight protons.
(b) How many more electrons will it take to fill the outermost energy level?
An oxygen atom has eight protons.
(a) Sketch in the arrangement of electrons around the nucleus of the oxygen atom in the following diagram.