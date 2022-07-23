Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Atomic Structure The atomic structure refers to the organization of subatomic particles within an atom, including protons, neutrons, and electrons. In an oxygen atom, there are eight protons in the nucleus, which is surrounded by electrons that occupy specific energy levels or shells. Understanding this structure is essential for visualizing how electrons are arranged around the nucleus. Recommended video: 04:48 04:48 Atomic Structure

Electron Configuration Electron configuration describes the distribution of electrons in an atom's energy levels and sublevels. For oxygen, the electron configuration is 1s² 2s² 2p⁴, indicating that there are two electrons in the first shell and six in the second shell. This configuration is crucial for sketching the arrangement of electrons accurately around the nucleus. Recommended video: 07:41 07:41 Electron Transport Chain