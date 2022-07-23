Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Atomic Structure An atom consists of protons, neutrons, and electrons. Protons are positively charged particles found in the nucleus, while electrons are negatively charged and orbit the nucleus in energy levels or shells. The number of protons determines the element's identity, and in a neutral atom, the number of electrons equals the number of protons. Recommended video: 04:48 04:48 Atomic Structure

Electron Configuration Electron configuration refers to the distribution of electrons in an atom's energy levels. The outermost energy level, or valence shell, is crucial for determining an atom's chemical properties and reactivity. For oxygen, which has six electrons in its outer shell, understanding how many more electrons are needed to achieve a full outer shell is essential for predicting its bonding behavior. Recommended video: 07:41 07:41 Electron Transport Chain