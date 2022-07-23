Pick out the correct match(es) of element and number of valence electrons. Draw a planetary model of each atom to help you choose the best answer.
a. Oxygen—6
b. Chlorine—8
c. Phosphorus—5
d. Nitrogen—3
e. Carbon—4
Define radioactivity. If an element has three isotopes, which of them (the lightest, the one with an intermediate mass, or the heaviest) is most likely to be a radioisotope, and why?
A substance containing atoms of different elements that are bonded together is called a(n)
(a) Molecule
(b) Compound
(c) Mixture
(d) Isotope
(e) Solution
An oxygen atom has eight protons.
(a) Sketch in the arrangement of electrons around the nucleus of the oxygen atom in the following diagram.
The subatomic particle with the least mass
(a) Carries a negative charge
(b) Carries a positive charge
(c) Plays no part in the atom's chemical reactions
(d) Is found only in the nucleus
Isotopes of an element differ from each other in the number of
(a) Protons in the nucleus
(b) Neutrons in the nucleus
(c) Electrons in the outer shells
(d) a, b, and c are all correct