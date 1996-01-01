3. Energy & Cell Processes
Genetic Code
The codons AAA, CCC, GGG, and UUU specify the amino acids lysine, proline, glycine, and phenylalanine, respectively. If the base sequence 5′-CCCAAATTTGGG-3′ is present in the coding strand of a stretch of DNA, what polypeptide sequence would be encoded by the corresponding template strand?
A
lys-pro-gly-phe
B
gly-phe-lys-pro
C
phe-gly-pro-lys
D
pro-lys-phe-gly
