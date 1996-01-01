3. Energy & Cell Processes
Genetic Code
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Bacteria can transcribe and translate human genes to produce functional human proteins because __________.
A
bacterial ribosomes and eukaryotic ribosomes are identical
B
eukaryotes do not really need a nucleus
C
bacterial and eukaryotic RNA polymerases are identical
D
the genetic code is nearly universal
357
Watch next
Master Genetic Code with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice