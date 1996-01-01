3. Energy & Cell Processes
Genetic Code
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
The mRNA codons 5′-CAA-3′ or 5′-CAG-3′ are translated as the amino acid glutamine by __________.
A
the tRNA with an anticodon 5′-GUU-3′ and glutamine at its other end
B
tRNA molecules that have been charged with glutamine by two different aminoacyl-tRNA synthetases
C
separate tRNA molecules with anticodons 3′-GUU-5′ and 3′-GUC-5′, respectively
D
the same tRNA with the anticodon 3′-GUU-5′
529
1
Watch next
Master Genetic Code with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice