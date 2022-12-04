Skip to main content
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles
Anatomy & Physiology
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles
DRAW IT From memory, draw two eukaryotic cells. Label the structures listed here and show any physical connections between the internal structures of each cell: nucleus, rough ER, smooth ER, mitochondrion, centrosome, chloroplast, vacuole, lysosome, microtubule, cell wall, ECM, microfilament, Golgi apparatus, intermediate filament, plasma membrane, peroxisome, ribosome, nucleolus, nuclear pore, vesicle, flagellum, microvilli, plasmodesma.

