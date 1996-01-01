3. Energy & Cell Processes
Organization of DNA in the Cell
Problem 3.14a
Which of the following statements correctly describes the function of the nucleolus?
a. Within the nucleolus we find genes for rRNA.
b. Nucleoli manufacture mitochondrial proteins for export to the cytosol.
c. Nucleoli assemble the nuclear envelope.
d. The nucleolus contains the genes that form the Golgi apparatus.
