3. Energy & Cell Processes
Organization of DNA in the Cell
Anatomy & Physiology > 3. Energy & Cell Processes > Organization of DNA in the Cell
Problem 7a
The following statements are about the control of chromatin condensation. Select True or False for each. T/F Reducing histone acetylase activity is likely to decrease gene transcription. T/F Mutations that reduce the number of positively charged amino acids on histones should promote open chromatin. T/F Chromatin remodeling complexes add chemical groups to histones. T/F Adding an inhibitor of DNA methylation is likely to reduce gene transcription.

