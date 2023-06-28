Skip to main content
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Organization of DNA in the Cell
Anatomy & Physiology3. Energy & Cell ProcessesOrganization of DNA in the Cell
Problem 7c
Sister chromatids                   . a. are two different chromosomes attached to each other; b. are exact copies of one chromosome that are attached to each other; c. arise from the centrioles; d. are broken down by mitosis; e. are chromosomes that carry different genes

