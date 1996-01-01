7. The Skeletal System
The Spine
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
The sacral, coccygeal, and cervical vertebrae are fused in an adult.
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
12
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Spine (Vertebral Column) with a bite sized video explanation from BruceStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice