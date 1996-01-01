Match the following terms with the correct functions.

_____Peroxisome

_____Ribosome

_____Smooth endoplasmic reticulum

_____Mitochondrion

_____Golgi apparatus

_____Lysosome

_____Rough endoplasmic reticulum

_____Vesicle





a. Modifies and folds proteins into the correct structure

b. Modifies, packages, and sorts proteins

c. Contains digestive enzymes

d. Granular organelle that makes proteins

e. Synthesizes most of a cell's ATP

f. Contains enzymes that oxidize toxins and fatty acids

g. Membrane-enclosed structure used to transport substances through the cell

h. Detoxifies certain chemicals, makes lipids, stores calcium ions