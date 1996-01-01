2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Match the following terms with the correct functions.
_____Peroxisome
_____Ribosome
_____Smooth endoplasmic reticulum
_____Mitochondrion
_____Golgi apparatus
_____Lysosome
_____Rough endoplasmic reticulum
_____Vesicle
a. Modifies and folds proteins into the correct structure
b. Modifies, packages, and sorts proteins
c. Contains digestive enzymes
d. Granular organelle that makes proteins
e. Synthesizes most of a cell's ATP
f. Contains enzymes that oxidize toxins and fatty acids
g. Membrane-enclosed structure used to transport substances through the cell
h. Detoxifies certain chemicals, makes lipids, stores calcium ions
