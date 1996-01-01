Skip to main content
Anatomy & Physiology
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Create Account
Sign in
My Course
Learn
Beta
Explore
Bookmarks
17. Blood
Functions and Components
Functions and Components
17. Blood
Next Topic
Functions and Components
9 videos
|
19 questions
VIDEOS
9
Previous videos for
Next videos for
01:16
Primary Functions Of Blood - Components Of Blood
by Whats Up Dude
919
4
Hematocrit
by Pearson
811
2
11:04
Blood Components
by Dr Matt & Dr Mike
498
8
11:52
Composition of Blood
by AK LECTURES
334
10:29
The Composition and Function of Blood
by Professor Dave Explains
203
3
02:39
The Circulatory System: Functions of Blood - Explained in 2 minutes!
by 5MinuteSchool
34
1
01:33
6 Functions of blood || Explained in 1 min
by Sciencified
30
10:00
Blood, Part 1 - True Blood: Crash Course Anatomy & Physiology #29
by CrashCourse
37
05:30
PE: The Components of Blood
by Atomi
18
PRACTICE
19
Multiple Choice
The percentage of blood volume occupied by erythrocytes is called the __________.
2068
13
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is NOT a role of albumin?
1670
9
Multiple Choice
Which of the following
is
a characteristic of a mature erythrocyte?
1459
7
Multiple Choice
One molecule of hemoglobin can bind a maximum of __________ oxygen molecules.
1181
7
Multiple Choice
Erythropoiesis is best defined as __________.
1696
5
Multiple Choice
Erythropoietin (EPO) is made primarily by the __________.
1364
6
Multiple Choice
Aging red blood cells are fragmented and trapped in the __________.
1217
6
Multiple Choice
Platelets are derived from __________.
1304
7
Multiple Choice
A healthy adult male has approximately __________ liters of blood.
1319
3
Multiple Choice
A major plasma protein that maintains the blood osmotic pressure is __________.
1457
4
Multiple Choice
Granulocytes do NOT include __________.
1357
5
Multiple Choice
Mature red blood cells in the circulating blood are filled primarily with __________.
1219
4
Multiple Choice
The most numerous leukocyte is the __________.
1213
5
Multiple Choice
The terms biconcave and anucleated apply to __________.
1343
6
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a protective function of blood?
2310
3
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a function of erythrocytes?
1250
4
Multiple Choice
The percentage of total volume used to determine the number of erythrocytes in a blood sample is referred to as the __________.
1121
3
Multiple Choice
The buffy coat that appears after a sample of blood has been centrifuged contains __________.
1046
2
Multiple Choice
Which of the following factors has the greatest effect on making RBCs very efficient oxygen transporters?
1079
9
Next Topic