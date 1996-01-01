Skip to main content
Anatomy & Physiology
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Create Account
Sign in
My Course
Learn
Beta
Explore
Bookmarks
19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
Blood Vessel Walls
Blood Vessel Walls
19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
Next Topic
Blood Vessel Walls
5 videos
|
5 questions
VIDEOS
5
Previous videos for
Next videos for
10:11
Layers of a blood vessel, Circulatory system
by khanacademymedicine
655
1
11:36
Cardiovascular, Tunic Layers & Types of Capillaries
by Ninja Nerd
555
1
09:30
Blood Vessels, Part 1 - Form and Function: Crash Course Anatomy & Physiology #27
by CrashCourse
36
2
04:59
Blood Vessels: Structures and Functions – Physiology | Lecturio Nursing
by Lecturio Nursing
41
06:22
Structure of Blood Vessels | Layers of the Vessel Wall | Blood Vessel Histology
by Byte Size Med
44
PRACTICE
5
Multiple Choice
The vessel layer that has a direct role in vasoconstriction is the __________.
811
1
Multiple Choice
The endothelium is composed of __________.
823
7
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is the correct sequence of layers in the vessel wall from superficial to deep?
764
4
Multiple Choice
Reduction in the lumen diameter of a blood vessel as the smooth muscle contracts is known as __________.
797
7
Multiple Choice
Which of the layers of an artery wall is regulated by the sympathetic nervous system and many hormones?
828
9
Next Topic