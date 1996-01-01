Skip to main content
13. Peripheral Nervous System
Reflex Activity
13. Peripheral Nervous System
Reflex Activity
Initiating Stretch Reflexes
PRACTICE
Choose the true statement.
Which of the following reflexes is particularly important in maintaining balance and often accompanies the flexor reflex in weight-bearing limbs?
Which of the following is an example of an intrinsic reflex?
Which of the following reflexes would test the integrity of L
?
In a reflex arc, the muscle fiber or gland that responds to the efferent impulses is known as the __________.
In a reflex arc, the __________ transmits afferent impulses to the central nervous system.
Stretch reflexes would be hypoactive in all of the following conditions EXCEPT __________.
Reflexes that result from practice or repetition are known as __________.
Compare and contrast flexor and crossed-extensor reflexes.
What is the homeostatic value of flexor reflexes?
What clinical information can be gained by conducting somatic reflex tests?
What is the structural and functional relationship between spinal nerves, skeletal muscles, and dermatomes?
