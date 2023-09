Which reactions occur when a person looks at a distant object? a. pupils constrict, ciliary zonule (suspensory ligament) relaxes, lenses become less convex; b. pupils dilate, ciliary zonule becomes taut, lenses become less convex; c. pupils dilate, ciliary zonule becomes taut, lenses become more convex; d. pupils constrict, ciliary zonule relaxes, lenses become more convex.