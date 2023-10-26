Sliding Filament Theory and the Sacromere
Sliding Filament Theory
Sliding Filament Theory and the Sacromere Example 1
During a muscle contraction, the ___________ pulls on the ___________, shortening the muscle.
Actin: Myosin.
Myosin: Sarcomere.
Sarcomere: Actin.
Myosin: Actin.
During a muscle contraction, what gets shorter?
Actin.
Sarcomere.
The thick and thin filaments.
Myosin
Proteins of the Sarcomere
Sliding Filament Theory and the Sacromere Example 2
Myosin storage myopathy is a rare congenital condition where some of the myosin folds incorrectly in certain skeletal muscles creating clumps. Individuals with this condition exhibit muscle weakness and may be delayed in learning to walk as infants. What changes would you expect to see if you were to examine the sarcomere of an individual with this condition?
The thick filament would form protein clumps.
The thin filament would form protein clumps.
The titin would form protein clumps.
The fascicle proteins would form clumps.
The contractile proteins of the sarcomere include which of the following?
Troponin.
Tropomyosin.
Titin.
None of the above.
Which protein contributes to the structural integrity of the sarcomere?
Troponin.
Tropomyosin.
Titin.
Actin.
Structure of the Sarcomere: Bands, Zones, Discs & Lines
Sliding Filament Theory and the Sacromere Example 3
The box in the image below surrounds what structure?
A Band.
I Band.
Z Disc.
M Line.
Which region is the same length as the actin filament? An image is shown for reference.
A Band.
I Band.
From the edge of the H zone to the Z disc.
From the Z disc to the M line.
What of the following is NOT found in the A band?
M Line.
H Zone.
Z Disc.
Areas with both actin and myosin.