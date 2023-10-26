9. Muscle Tissue
Structure of a Skeletal Muscle
concept
Organization of Muscle Tissue
example
Structure of a Skeletal Muscle Example 1
ProblemProblem
What layer of connective tissue surrounds and separates muscle fibers?
A
Epimysium.
B
Perimysium.
C
Endomysium.
D
Fascicle.
ProblemProblem
A fascicle is a bundle of:
A
Epimysium.
B
Muscle Fibers.
C
Myofilaments.
D
Muscles.
concept
The Muscle Fiber
example
Structure of a Skeletal Muscle Example 2
ProblemProblem
The plasma membrane of a muscle fiber is called the ____________ and it wraps bundles of ____________.
A
Sarcolemma: myofibrils.
B
Sarcoplasmic reticulum: myofilaments.
C
Sarcomere: myofilaments.
D
Sarcoplasmic reticulum: myofibrils.
ProblemProblem
True or False: if false, chose the answer that corrects the statement.
The smallest contractile unit of a muscle is the muscle cell.
A
True.
B
False, the smallest contractile unit is the fascicle.
C
False, the smallest contractile unit is the myofibril.
D
False, the smallest contractile unit is the sarcomere.