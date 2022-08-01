Skip to main content
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Endosymbiotic Theory

Problem

Endosymbiotic theory is supported by the discovery of non-nuclear DNA in the ______ and ________ organelles.

Problem

According to the endosymbiotic theory, which of the following is likely the ancestor of the mitochondria?

