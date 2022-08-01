2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Endosymbiotic Theory
Endosymbiotic Theory
Endosymbiotic theory is supported by the discovery of non-nuclear DNA in the ______ and ________ organelles.
A
Golgi apparatus and lysosomes.
B
Mitochondria and lysosomes.
C
Chloroplast and Golgi apparatus.
D
Chloroplast and mitochondria.
3
According to the endosymbiotic theory, which of the following is likely the ancestor of the mitochondria?
A
Aerobic eukaryotes.
B
Aerobic bacteria.
C
Anaerobic bacteria.
D
Cyanobacteria.
E
Chloroplasts.
Additional resources for Endosymbiotic Theory
PRACTICE PROBLEMS AND ACTIVITIES (5)
- Plastids that are surrounded by more than two membranes are evidence of a. evolution from mitochondria. b. fus...
- Biologists think that endosymbiosis gave rise to mitochondria before plastids partly because a. the products o...
- Consider the endosymbiosis theory for the origin of the mitochondrion. How did each endosymbiotic partner bene...
- Why was finding a close relationship between mitochondrial DNA and bacterial DNA considered particularly stron...
- How might the phrase 'ingested but not digested' be used in a description of the endosymbiotic theory?