2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Endosymbiotic Theory
0:55 minutes
Problem 2
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Biologists think that endosymbiosis gave rise to mitochondria before plastids partly because a. the products of photosynthesis could not be metabolized without mitochondrial enzymes. b. all eukaryotes have mitochondria (or their remnants), whereas many eukaryotes do not have plastids. c. mitochondrial DNA is less similar to prokaryotic DNA than is plastid DNA. d. without mitochondrial CO2 production, photosynthesis could not occur.
Verified Solution
55s
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
299
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Endosymbiotic Theory with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice