2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Endosymbiotic Theory
Anatomy & Physiology
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Endosymbiotic Theory
Problem 1
Textbook Question

Plastids that are surrounded by more than two membranes are evidence of a. evolution from mitochondria. b. fusion of plastids. c. origin of the plastids from archaea. d. secondary endosymbiosis.

